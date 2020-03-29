WVU Spring Game Canceled

Not that this is a huge surprise but now it's official, there will be no spring football game for WVU the school announced Sunday evening.

The Big 12 Conference extended its' suspension from march 29 until may 31st of all team activities whether organized or voluntary that includes the spring game which would've been April 18 in Morgantown.

Athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement "we continue to work with the big 12 and our medical professionals to ensure the safety of our student athletes, university and community. Extending the deadline of all athletic activities necessitates the cancellation of our spring football game. We will continue to work with the Big 12 to come up a fair and competitive plan for our athletic teams as we approach May 31."

