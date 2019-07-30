WVU Swim and Divers To Compete In US Nationals

It's going to be a busy last week of July for a trio of WVU members from the swimming and diving team as they'll be competing in the U.S. National Championships. The event goes from July 31 through August 4 in Stanford, California.

Those competing are Morgan Bullock, Julia Nilton and junior David Dixon. Dixon is taking part in three events, the 100 meter fly, the 200 meter fly and the 200 individual medley. Bullock is swimming in teh 200 meter butterfly and Nilton is in the 50 meter freestyle competition.

Daily preliminaries in Stanford are set to begin at 12 p.m. ET, each day, with finals sessions set for 8 p.m. Prelims will be streamed live on usaswimming.org. NBC Sports also will provide coverage of the five-day national meet across NBC, NBC Sports Network and the Olympic Channel platforms.

Below is a schedule of events for Mountaineer swimmers.

Wednesday (Day 1)

Bullock (200 fly)

Dixon (200 fly)

Friday (Day 3)

Dixon (100 fly)

Sunday (Day 5)

Dixon (200 IM)

Nilton (50 free)