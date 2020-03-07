WVU Tops #4 Baylor

New month....new Mountaineers. After a disastrous end of Februray, WVU has started off March like a lion as they beat Baylor by a final of 76-64. The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a record of 21-10 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12.

West Virginia was led in scoring by Emmitt Matthews Jr. who had 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting. Also hitting double figures was Oscar Tshiebwe with 16 points and Sean McNeil adding 11.

WVU led by just 2 after 20 minutes of play but outscored the Bears 52-42 in the second half. Baylor struggled from behind the 3 point line shooting just 22 percent.

We should know by Sunday when and who WVU will be playing in the Big 12 Tournament.