WVU Wins MAC Soccer Title

The West Virginia Mountaineer soccer team gets to make some room in their trophy case for a MAC title. They beat Bowling Green on Sunday by a final of 1-0. The goal was made by freshman Luke McCormick who headed in the ball after double deflection sent the ball high into the air in front of the goal. It was McCormick's second goal of the season.

It's been quite a run for WVU at the MAC tournament in Akron. They came in as the number 6 seed, were sub .500 overall and had zero wins in the MAC in 2019. But after beating SIU-Edwardsville, Western Michigan and BGSU, they are heading to the field of 48 in the NCAA soccer tournament.

They will find out who and where they play Monday at 1 pm when the tournament field is announced.