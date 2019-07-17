WVU announces fan day

West Virginia University fans will be given the opportunity to get autographs from their favorite Mountaineer players and coaches and watch practice at the football team’s annual Fan Day on Saturday, August 3.

New coach Neal Brown, assistant coaches and WVU players will sign autographs and visit with fans from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the west concourse of Milan Puskar Stadium. Fans should enter through the stadium’s West Gate on the press box side, which will open at 9:50 a.m. Admission to the event is free of charge.

In an effort to accommodate as many requests as possible, each fan will be limited to one autograph item. Setting up posed pictures with players and coaches will not be allowed in order to keep lines moving and to give as many fans as possible the chance to get autographs.

Following the conclusion of the autograph session, fans can watch the Mountaineers practice inside Milan Puskar Stadium until 1:30 p.m.

Fans will be able to sign up to participate in exclusive opportunities at Fan Day by visiting wvusports.com/experience. Experience opportunities will be available later in July and will include items such as a ‘fan day headstart’ where fans can enter the stadium 15 minutes early to claim a spot in the line of their choice.

Free parking will be available in the Silver Lot behind the Puskar Center, as well as lots A1, B1, E, F1, F2, F3 and F4.

Fans also will be able to pick up the 2019 football schedule poster during the autograph session.

