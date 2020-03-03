WVU gets much needed win at Iowa State

West Virginia came into Tuesday's match up at Iowa State with one road win in Big 12 play, and the left Hilton Coliseum with their second.

Mile McBride and Derek Culver scored 17 points as West Virginia held off a 2nd half Cyclones rally to win 77-71.

West Virginia squandered a 13 point halftime lead as Iowa State went on a 20-4 run to begin the second half.

Mile McBride and Oscar Tshiebwe had big field goals late to preserve the win.

WVU finishes its regular season at home vs. Baylor on Saturday.