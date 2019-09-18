WVU releases hoops schedule

West Virginia will open the Big 12 basketball season on the road at Kansas on Jan. 4.

The Big 12 released the league portion of the schedule Wednesday.

After playing the Jayhawks, West Virginia plays at Oklahoma State on Jan. 6 before playing its home league opener against Texas Tech on Jan. 11.

Other league home games include TCU on Jan. 14, Texas on Jan. 20, Kansas State on Feb. 1, Iowa State on Feb. 5, Kansas on Feb. 12, Oklahoma State on Feb. 18, Oklahoma on Feb. 29 and Baylor on March 7.

In addition to the opening weekend, West Virginia also has back-to-back Big 12 road games Feb. 22 at TCU and Feb. 24 at Texas.

West Virginia opens the season at home Nov. 8 against Akron.

