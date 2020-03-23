WVU releases non conference schedule for 2020-21 hoops

The non-conference portion of West Virginia's 2020-21 basketball season has been released.

The schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, and the Hall of Fame Invitational against Purdue in Brooklyn, New York.

The Mountaineers begin the season with 4 straight home games beginning on November 10th against Fairleigh-Dickinson.

The Backyard Brawl basketball edition is three days later at the WVU Coliseum on Friday, November 13th.

WVU will play three games in the Bad Boys Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving. The field includes, WVU, Duke, Ohio State, Creighton, Wichita State, Utah, Texas A & M and Memphis.

WVU will play a Big East team on either Dec. 5 or 6 in the second Big East-Big 12 Battle with the opponent and location to be announced at a later date.

On Dec. 13, the Mountaineers and Purdue will meet in a neutral-court battle in Brooklyn, New York, in the Hall of Fame Invitational.

The Mountaineers will close non conference play on Saturday, Jan. 30, with an opponent and location to be determined in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

“We just played the second-toughest schedule in the country and this schedule will be no different,” coach Bob Huggins said. “We’ve done a great job in recent years in bringing teams to the Coliseum that have gone on to do well in their respective leagues. Obviously, the field in the Bahamas is loaded, then mix in Pitt, Purdue, the Big East Battle and the SEC Challenge. This is another challenging schedule for our guys, and a schedule that Mountaineer Nation will enjoy.”

Big 12 Conference play is scheduled to begin in January this season.

Tuesday Nov. 10 Fairleigh Dickinson Morgantown, W.Va.

Friday Nov. 13 Pitt Morgantown, W.Va.

Tuesday Nov. 17 Stony Brook Morgantown, W.Va.

Friday Nov. 20 Bowling Green Morgantown, W.Va.

Wednesday Nov. 25 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Thursday Nov. 26 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Friday Nov. 27 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Sat. or Sun. Dec. 5/6 Big East-Big 12 Battle TBA

Wednesday Dec. 9 Robert Morris Morgantown, W.Va.

Sunday Dec. 13 Purdue # Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tuesday Dec. 22 Youngstown State Morgantown, W.Va.

Tuesday Dec. 29 Miami University Morgantown, W.Va.

Saturday Jan. 30 SEC/Big 12 Challenge TBA

