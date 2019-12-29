WVU upsets Buckeyes in Cleveland Classic

The Mountaineers pulled off the upset Sunday in Cleveland against #2 ranked Ohio State with a 67-59 final score.

The #22 ranked WVU outscored the Buckeyes in the second half after trailing by six going into halftime.

The teams met Sunday in the first round of the inaugural Cleveland Classic.

Sunday's match-up was the teams' first meeting since 2010, and only the third in the last 24 years.

Ohio State leads the series 9-8.

The Mountaineers now improve to 11-1 on the season while Ohio State falls to 11-2.

Round two of the Cleveland Classic includes Marshall against Duquesne at 3 p.m.