WVU's Kendall Listed As Questionable

One of the many questions WVU head coach Neal Brown had to address during the Big 12 teleconference on Monday was the health of starting quarterback Austin Kendall and his answer was quick and precise...questionable. Brown followed that up by saying "we'll go out this afternoon and he'll throw a little bit. I think he'll be questionable for Saturday. It will depend on how much work he is able to do." Kendall was injured very early in the loss to Iowa State completing one pass for 9 yards.

The Mountaineers travel to #5 Oklahoma this Saturday and are already listed as over 30 point underdogs to the Sooners. In a related story, it would have been Kendall's return to Norman as he transferred from there. Former head coach Lincoln Riley said in Monday's teleconference that "he's done a good job and he'll keep getting better. I hope the best for him with his health."

The game with the Sooners begins at noon this coming Saturday.