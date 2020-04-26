WVU's Oscar Tshiebwe Returning To School

WVU'S big man is coming back to school as Oscar Tshiebwe has decided to take his name out of the 2020 NBA Draft. The announcement was made by the school Sunday evening. He initially entered the draft to get an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

WVU BEATS AUSTIN PEAY ON THURSDAY NIGHT

He said in a statement "I would like to thank the WVU basketball coaching staff, my family and the NBA Advisory Committee for the guidance and the information provided to me during the evaluation period. As I always mentioned, I would be at WVU for my sophomore season, but I wanted to gain knowledge from the NBA on the process and my standing with the NBA. I was very pleased to receive my evaluation, which was actually higher than my expectations but not at the level that meets my goal. I am confident with another year at WVU that our goals as a team and as an individual will be achieved. In today's environment with the uncertainty of individual workouts or having a combine, I do not believe it is in my best interest to enter the 2020 NBA Draft. Let's Go Mountaineers! We are going for championships next year -- the work has already begun."

In his freshman year, Oscar started all 31 games, averaged 11.2 points and 9/3 rebounds per game. He was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team and to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins said "Oscar went through the process in a systematic and professional manner by exploring his options. He was able to gain feedback from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee that will help him in the future. We're pleased that he will be a Mountaineer next season."