Watch List Released For CFB's Most Versatile Player

Louisville, Ky. - Pretty soon we'll be talking about the games that happen on Saturday's in college football. Until then, it's another day and another watch list. The Paul Hornung Award goes to the sports most versatile player and a member from UK is on it.
Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. is one of 44 players named to the list.
Last season for UK, he started 12 of 13 games, led the team in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was also named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after setting career highs with 13 catches for 166 yards in Kentucky’s 15-14 win at Missouri.
Here's the full list.
2019 Watch List Selections
Salvon Ahmed, Washington
LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan
Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
Raheem Blackshear, Rutgers
Lynn Bowden, Jr., Kentucky
Britain Covey, Utah
Ashtyn Davis, Cal
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
Darryton Evans, App State
Maurice Ffrench, Pittsburgh
KJ Hamler, Penn State
Travell Harris, Washington State
Connor Heyward, Michigan State
Darnay Holmes, UCLA
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Jason Huntley, New Mexico State
Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
Wesley Kennedy, III, Georgia Southern
Adrian Killins, Jr. UCF
Javon Leake, Maryland
John Lovett, Baylor
Kirk Merritt, Arkansas State
Tra Minter, South Alabama
Rondale Moore, Purdue
Dazz Newsome, North Carolina
Jamal Parker, Kent State
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
James Proche, SMU
Jalen Reagor, TCU
Joe Reed, Virginia
Sean Riley, Syracuse
Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State
Laviska Shenault, Jr., Colorado
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
JD Spielman, Nebraska
Marquez Stevenson, Houston
Keylon Stokes, Tulsa
Kadarius Toney, Florida
DeAndre Torrey, North Texas
AJ Turner, South Carolina
Tyler Vaughns, USC
Juwan Washington, San Diego State
Avery Williams, Boise State
Isaiah Wright, Temple
The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 4, 2020.