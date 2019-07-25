Watch List Released For CFB's Most Versatile Player

Pretty soon we'll be talking about the games that happen on Saturday's in college football. Until then, it's another day and another watch list. The Paul Hornung Award goes to the sports most versatile player and a member from UK is on it.

Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. is one of 44 players named to the list.

Last season for UK, he started 12 of 13 games, led the team in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was also named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after setting career highs with 13 catches for 166 yards in Kentucky’s 15-14 win at Missouri.

Here's the full list.

2019 Watch List Selections

Salvon Ahmed, Washington

LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Raheem Blackshear, Rutgers

Lynn Bowden, Jr., Kentucky

Britain Covey, Utah

Ashtyn Davis, Cal

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Darryton Evans, App State

Maurice Ffrench, Pittsburgh

KJ Hamler, Penn State

Travell Harris, Washington State

Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Darnay Holmes, UCLA

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Jason Huntley, New Mexico State

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

Wesley Kennedy, III, Georgia Southern

Adrian Killins, Jr. UCF

Javon Leake, Maryland

John Lovett, Baylor

Kirk Merritt, Arkansas State

Tra Minter, South Alabama

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Dazz Newsome, North Carolina

Jamal Parker, Kent State

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

James Proche, SMU

Jalen Reagor, TCU

Joe Reed, Virginia

Sean Riley, Syracuse

Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State

Laviska Shenault, Jr., Colorado

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

JD Spielman, Nebraska

Marquez Stevenson, Houston

Keylon Stokes, Tulsa

Kadarius Toney, Florida

DeAndre Torrey, North Texas

AJ Turner, South Carolina

Tyler Vaughns, USC

Juwan Washington, San Diego State

Avery Williams, Boise State

Isaiah Wright, Temple

The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 4, 2020.

