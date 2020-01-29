Wednesday night high school hoops

The top-ranked team in Kentucky got a scare at rival Boyd County Wednesday night but escaped with a 55-50 win. The Ashland Tomcats won for the second time over Boyd County this year and runs their record to 22-0 on the season.

Cabell Midland rebounded after its first loss of the season Saturday to Charleston Catholic with a win over Parkersburg.

GW grabs a road win over South Charleston at the South Charleston Community Center.

