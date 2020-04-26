WV Power responds to reports minor league deal has been made

The West Virginia Power has responded to reports that a decision has been made to reduce Minor League Baseball by 40-plus teams, including the Power, starting with the 2021 season.

The Power emphasized that no decision has been made between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball in relation to the downsize and that Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Governor Jim Justice have been working to ensure that minor league baseball stays in Charleston.

Power Owner and Managing Partner Tim Wilcox says, "We are very thankful to have such a supportive community and fanbase in Charleston, the state of West Virginia, and beyond, and we will continue to fight this matter for you.”

The team said that they appreciate the ongoing community support and will keep the public updated on social media.