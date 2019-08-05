West Virginia begins high school football practice

For a team that always seems to be playing football on the final weekend of the season, the Spring Valley Timberwolves sure got an early start.

Coach Brad Dingess' squad lost 17 starters from last year's Class AAA runner up squad, yet the Wolves predicted to win the difficult Mountain State Athletic Conference.

""That shocked me," Coach Dingess said. You can't lose 28 seniors and expect to pick up right where you left off. I think we've got some talent. We're young, so how quick can we catch on early in the season."

Spring Valley opens the season August 30th at Wayne.