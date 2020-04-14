West gets CUSA Honor

Marshall guard Jarrod West proves it's not just what he does on the basketball court that gets attention.

The Herd junior picked up the Conference USA winter sports spirit of service award today, representative of what league athletes do outside their particular accomplishments on the court or field.

West us a 2 time Commissioner's honor student and also participates in Marshall basketball's community relations initiatives.

He also averaged 14 points per game and was named 3rd team All CUSA and named to the CUSA all defensive team.