Wheelersburg in volleyball Final Four

The Wheelersburg Pirates have an unblemished 27-0 record this year, but there are 2 more wins to take care of to make it a real perfect season.

Wheelersburg will play Indepedence in the state semifinals on the campus of Wright Stat Thursday.

"We're just really super excited and on a high right now," all-stater Alli Mcquay told WSAZ's Jim Treacy. "We don't plan on stopping anytime soon."

It's the Pirates' first ever trip to the volleyball final four. The match with Indepedence is Thursday at 11:55 a.m.