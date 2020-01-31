Yellow Jackets Sports Getting $500,000 Facelift

Both the West Virginia State baseball and softball fields are getting a $500,000 upgrade for the spring. The University announced Friday that synthetic turf will placed on the infield of Calvin Bailey baseball field and in the outfield of the Lady Jackets facility. The half a million dollar project is being privately funded and there's an expected completion date set for mid to late March. Any home games up until then will be played at the Shawnee Sports Complex until completed.

WVSU Athletic Director Nate Burton said Friday that "without the investment from former players and supporters, this project would not have been possible. These enhancements will help in attracting top student-athletes and in developing our student-athletes as we strive to compete for championships."

This current project is considered the first stage of an even greater plan to improve all of the playing surfaces located on the campus of West Virginia State University.

"There is still work to be done, but we feel that this is a great step to provide WVSU student-athletes with the best facilities," remarked Burton.

Future projects to install synthetic turf at Lakin Field and resurface Mills Tennis Courts will be part of the next stage in this ambitious venture by WVSU Athletics.

