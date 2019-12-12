Yosef named All American

Marshall men’s soccer redshirt freshman Milo Yosef was named a United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American, the organization announced Thursday. Yosef is the first United Soccer Coaches All-American in program history.

Yosef is the only selection from all three All-American teams from Conference USA.

“I’m really happy for Milo,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “He had an excellent freshman season. I’m also happy for the rest of our team. Milo is a forward, and as such, the tip of our spear. He couldn’t get this award without the hard defending, possession, creativity, and service from the rest of the guys. But he really did have a great season, he’s an excellent player and has a drive and determination. He’s also a lovely lad. When he’s on, he can be unplayable. I know the whole team is really happy for him to represent us.”

Yosef led the Herd with 12 goals, 27 points, 57 shots and 26 shots on goal while Marshall put together its best season in program history. Yosef appeared in all 22 matches and started 21 while logging over 1,700 minutes as the Herd earned an eight-win improvement from 2018, the Conference USA Regular Season and Tournament Title, and its first ever bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The redshirt freshman led Conference USA in six offensive categories including game-winners with five. He scored two goals in three matches and scored a goal in nine matches. He knocked in the game-winner in his very first contest of the season at Purdue Fort Wayne. His other game-winners came against South Carolina, Akron, UAB and West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in front of a record crowd at Hoops Family Field.

The Aachen, Germany native adds the All-American honors to his long list of accolades. Yosef was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week twice, College Soccer News Athlete of the Week (Oct. 21), the Conference USA Offensive MVP, C-USA Freshman of the Year, All-Conference First Team, C-USA All-Freshman Team, and First Team United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region.

Yosef finished the year tied for 20th in the NCAA in total goals, tied for 29th in total points, and 47th in goals per game. He is the first Marshall player to score 10 or more goals in a season since Tom Jackson had 10 in 2011. Yosef’s mark of 12 goals is tied for fifth all-time in a single-season in program history and his 27 points, seventh all-time.

