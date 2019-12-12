WVU soccer coach resigns

West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced today that men’s soccer coach Marlon LeBlanc has resigned from his position effective Dec. 30, 2019.

“I want to thank Marlon for leading our men’s soccer program for the past 14 years,” Lyons said. “He took over a team when it was going through some tough times and guided it back to being a competitive program that performed well in the classroom and the community. We appreciate his work ethic and his accomplishments at West Virginia University.”

LeBlanc compiled a record of 138-100-34 in his 14 seasons. He led the Mountaineers to a 10-9-2 mark in 2019, the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship and the NCAA Tournament Second Round. LeBlanc guided WVU to the NCAA Tournament six times during his tenue and earned three conference coach of the year honors during his time at WVU.

Lyons said a national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

