Children today have to endure the hardship and obstacles of dysfunctional families, substandard education, poor health care, crime and other violence. WSAZ Children's Charities is a non-profit foundation created in 1997 to benefit at-risk children. The charity offers assistance to many social and charitable organizations throughout our 33 county viewing area. We have contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to hundreds of non-profits organizations ranging from academics and the arts, to shelters for troubled teens, supplemental food and medical aid. WSAZ believes providing monetary assistance where it is needed most makes a positive and meaningful impact on local organizations who work with children in our communities.



Whether you or your employer would like to give to WSAZ Children's Charities please know that your gift will benefit our most valuable resource...our children. Your donation will help insure the continued support of children so much in need and secure a brighter future for us all. Here's how you can give: You can donate right here right now online by clicking the donate button and make your secure donation with your credit or debit card. You do not need a PayPal account to make a donation.





You can also donate by sending a check payable to WSAZ Children's Charities and mail it to

P.O. Box 2115

Huntington, WV 25721

Or, you may drop your check off at the WSAZ Studios in Huntington at 645 Fifth Avenue or 111 Columbia Avenue in Charleston. We also invite you to share this link www.wsazchildrenscharities.org on your Facebook or Tweet that you contributed and use the hash tag #WSAZChildrensCharities. Thank you for supporting WSAZ's work in our communities.WSAZ accepts requests for funding grants at any time. To be considered for a WSAZ Children's Charity Grant please submit a letter of appeal that includes the CEO's contact phone number and email address along with your IRS nonprofit status documentation. In your letter please clearly state how your proposal will benefit children. Most WSAZ Children's Charity Grants are in the $500 - $1,000 range.If your non-profit organization would like to be considered for a grant, please fill out the form below.Or you can E-mail your letter and documentation to matt.moran@wsaz.com or send it to Matt Moran, WSAZ Children's Charities 645 Fifth Avenue Huntington, WV 25701. Submit your request no later than November 1, 2017 to be considered for funding.

Here are the 2018 WSAZ Children’s Charities recipients.

Recipient Amount YWCA Sojourner's Shelter $500 Gabriel Project $1,000 Read Aloud $500 REA of Hope $500 Diaper Drop $500 Richwood Public Library $1,000 Thomas Foundation $500 Mud Buddies Foundation, Inc. $500 House of Hope, Inc. $500 Crossroads Recovery Home $1,000 Matt Patterson Toy Drive $500 Logan Area Public Library $500 Buddy Pack Program $1,000 Kiwanis Club of Logan $500 Buffalo Creek Memorial Library $1,000 Pride Community Services - Logan Co Head Start $500 Lincoln County Family Resource Network $500 June Harless Children’s Shelter $500 The Logan Co Child Advocacy Center $500 The We Can Program (Children's Home Society) $500 Scioto County Ohio-Portsmouth Public Library $500 Carter County Kentucky-Grayson Public Library $1,000 Greenup County Kentucky- Greenup Public Library $500 Portsmouth Area Arts Council $500 GAP God's Appalachian Project $1,000 Judi's Place for Kids $500 Gerald Maggard Memorial Children's Charities, Inc. $500 St Vincent's Mission $500 AD Lewis Community Center $500 Build Ashland $500 Huntington City Mission $1,000 Cox Landing School $500 Cridlin Food Pantry $500 Gallaher Library $1,000 Ronald McDonald House $500 YMCA Child Care $500 God's Hands At Work $500 Warriors For Christ $1,000 Wing Haven $500 Freedom For Appalachia $1,000 Megis Prayer Force $500 Hopewell Health Centers $500 Woodland Centers $500 Gallia-Meigs - Help Me Grow $500

If your non-profit organization would like to apply for a 2019 grant please fill out the form above.