WSAZ Children's Charities

Children today have to endure the hardship and obstacles of dysfunctional families, substandard education, poor health care, crime and other violence. WSAZ Children's Charities is a non-profit foundation created in 1997 to benefit at-risk children. The charity offers assistance to many social and charitable organizations throughout our 33 county viewing area. We have contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to hundreds of non-profits organizations ranging from academics and the arts, to shelters for troubled teens, supplemental food and medical aid. WSAZ believes providing monetary assistance where it is needed most makes a positive and meaningful impact on local organizations who work with children in our communities.

We ask for your help. Whether you or your employer would like to give to WSAZ Children's Charities please know that your gift will benefit our most valuable resource...our children. Your donation will help insure the continued support of children so much in need and secure a brighter future for us all. Here's how you can give: You can donate right here right now online by clicking the donate button and make your secure donation with your credit or debit card. You do not need a PayPal account to make a donation.



You can also donate by sending a check payable to WSAZ Children's Charities and mail it to

WSAZ Children's Charities
P.O. Box 2115
Huntington, WV 25721

Or, you may drop your check off at the WSAZ Studios in Huntington at 645 Fifth Avenue or 111 Columbia Avenue in Charleston. We also invite you to share this link www.wsazchildrenscharities.org on your Facebook or Tweet that you contributed and use the hash tag #WSAZChildrensCharities. Thank you for supporting WSAZ's work in our communities.

WSAZ accepts requests for funding grants at any time. To be considered for a WSAZ Children's Charity Grant please submit a letter of appeal that includes the CEO's contact phone number and email address along with your IRS nonprofit status documentation. In your letter please clearly state how your proposal will benefit children. Most WSAZ Children's Charity Grants are in the $500 - $1,000 range.

If your non-profit organization would like to be considered for a grant, please fill out the form below.


Or you can E-mail your letter and documentation to matt.moran@wsaz.com or send it to Matt Moran, WSAZ Children's Charities 645 Fifth Avenue Huntington, WV 25701. Submit your request no later than November 1, 2017 to be considered for funding.

Here are the 2018 WSAZ Children’s Charities recipients. 

Recipient

Amount

YWCA Sojourner's Shelter

$500

Gabriel Project

$1,000

Read Aloud

$500

REA of Hope

$500

Diaper Drop

$500

Richwood Public Library

$1,000

Thomas Foundation

$500

Mud Buddies Foundation, Inc.

$500

House of Hope, Inc.

$500

Crossroads Recovery Home                                

$1,000

Matt Patterson Toy Drive

$500

Logan Area Public Library 

$500

Buddy Pack Program                                                      

$1,000

Kiwanis Club of Logan                                                   

$500

Buffalo Creek Memorial Library 

$1,000

Pride Community Services - Logan Co Head Start

$500

Lincoln County Family Resource Network

$500

June Harless Children’s Shelter

$500

The Logan Co Child Advocacy Center

$500

The We Can Program (Children's Home Society)

$500

Scioto County Ohio-Portsmouth Public Library

$500

Carter County Kentucky-Grayson Public Library

$1,000

Greenup County Kentucky- Greenup Public Library

$500

Portsmouth Area Arts Council

$500

GAP God's Appalachian Project

$1,000

Judi's Place for Kids

$500

Gerald Maggard Memorial Children's Charities, Inc.

$500

St Vincent's Mission

$500

AD Lewis Community Center

$500

Build Ashland

$500

Huntington City Mission

$1,000

Cox Landing School

$500

Cridlin Food Pantry

$500

Gallaher Library

$1,000

Ronald McDonald House

$500

YMCA Child Care

$500

God's Hands At Work

$500

Warriors For Christ

$1,000

Wing Haven

$500

Freedom For Appalachia

$1,000

Megis Prayer Force

$500

Hopewell Health Centers

$500

Woodland Centers

$500

Gallia-Meigs - Help Me Grow

$500

If your non-profit organization would like to apply for a 2019 grant please fill out the form above.