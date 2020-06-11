WSAZ Children's Charities
Children today have to endure the hardship and obstacles of dysfunctional families, substandard education, poor health care, crime and other violence. WSAZ Children's Charities is a non-profit foundation created in 1997 to benefit at-risk children. The charity offers assistance to many social and charitable organizations throughout our 33 county viewing area. We have contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to hundreds of non-profits organizations ranging from academics and the arts, to shelters for troubled teens, supplemental food and medical aid. WSAZ believes providing monetary assistance where it is needed most makes a positive and meaningful impact on local organizations who work with children in our communities.
We ask for your help. Whether you or your employer would like to give to WSAZ Children's Charities please know that your gift will benefit our most valuable resource...our children. Your donation will help insure the continued support of children so much in need and secure a brighter future for us all. Here's how you can give: You can donate right here right now online by clicking the donate button and make your secure donation with your credit or debit card. You do not need a PayPal account to make a donation.
P.O. Box 2115
Huntington, WV 25721
Or, you may drop your check off at the WSAZ Studios in Huntington at 645 Fifth Avenue or 111 Columbia Avenue in Charleston. We also invite you to share this link www.wsazchildrenscharities.org on your Facebook or Tweet that you contributed and use the hash tag #WSAZChildrensCharities. Thank you for supporting WSAZ's work in our communities.
WSAZ accepts requests for funding grants at any time. To be considered for a WSAZ Children's Charity Grant please submit a letter of appeal that includes the CEO's contact phone number and email address along with your IRS nonprofit status documentation. In your letter please clearly state how your proposal will benefit children. Most WSAZ Children's Charity Grants are in the $500 - $1,000 range.
If your non-profit organization would like to be considered for a grant, please fill out the form below.
Or you can E-mail your letter and documentation to matt.moran@wsaz.com or send it to Matt Moran, WSAZ Children's Charities 645 Fifth Avenue Huntington, WV 25701. Submit your request no later than November 1, 2017 to be considered for funding.
Here are the 2018 WSAZ Children’s Charities recipients.
|
Recipient
|
Amount
|
YWCA Sojourner's Shelter
|
$500
|
Gabriel Project
|
$1,000
|
Read Aloud
|
$500
|
REA of Hope
|
$500
|
Diaper Drop
|
$500
|
Richwood Public Library
|
$1,000
|
Thomas Foundation
|
$500
|
Mud Buddies Foundation, Inc.
|
$500
|
House of Hope, Inc.
|
$500
|
Crossroads Recovery Home
|
$1,000
|
Matt Patterson Toy Drive
|
$500
|
Logan Area Public Library
|
$500
|
Buddy Pack Program
|
$1,000
|
Kiwanis Club of Logan
|
$500
|
Buffalo Creek Memorial Library
|
$1,000
|
Pride Community Services - Logan Co Head Start
|
$500
|
Lincoln County Family Resource Network
|
$500
|
June Harless Children’s Shelter
|
$500
|
The Logan Co Child Advocacy Center
|
$500
|
The We Can Program (Children's Home Society)
|
$500
|
Scioto County Ohio-Portsmouth Public Library
|
$500
|
Carter County Kentucky-Grayson Public Library
|
$1,000
|
Greenup County Kentucky- Greenup Public Library
|
$500
|
Portsmouth Area Arts Council
|
$500
|
GAP God's Appalachian Project
|
$1,000
|
Judi's Place for Kids
|
$500
|
Gerald Maggard Memorial Children's Charities, Inc.
|
$500
|
St Vincent's Mission
|
$500
|
AD Lewis Community Center
|
$500
|
Build Ashland
|
$500
|
Huntington City Mission
|
$1,000
|
Cox Landing School
|
$500
|
Cridlin Food Pantry
|
$500
|
Gallaher Library
|
$1,000
|
Ronald McDonald House
|
$500
|
YMCA Child Care
|
$500
|
God's Hands At Work
|
$500
|
Warriors For Christ
|
$1,000
|
Wing Haven
|
$500
|
Freedom For Appalachia
|
$1,000
|
Megis Prayer Force
|
$500
|
Hopewell Health Centers
|
$500
|
Woodland Centers
|
$500
|
Gallia-Meigs - Help Me Grow
|
$500
If your non-profit organization would like to apply for a 2019 grant please fill out the form above.