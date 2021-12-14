John Marra is back with us for the 2023 WSAZ Home and Garden Show!

John has been dispensing expert gardening advice for more than 40 years as a WVU extension agent as well as

WSAZ’s own gardening expert. While John is currently enjoying retirement with his family, he’s joining us in the WSAZ booth

March 10th, 11th and 12th to visit with friends and answer all your gardening questions.

Where:

Mountain Health Arena

Huntington, WV

When:

March 10th, 11th, & 12th

Friday 4pm – 9pm

Saturday 10am – 9pm

Sunday Noon – 5pm

If you are interested in showing your products or services at this year’s show call Molly Browning at 304-690-3023 or email at molly.browning@wsaz.com

Tickets :

Coming soon!

2023 Participants

A1 Concrete Leveling, LLC www.a1concrete.com

A1 Roofing

Air Innovation Inc. www.airinnovationinc.com

Alford Home Solutions & Alford Pest Control wwww.alfordhomesolutions.com

Appalachian Log Structures www.applog.com

Bailey Floor and Sanding & Parquet

Bailey Hardwood, LLC www.baileyhardwoods.biz

Basement Doctor of WV www.basementdoctorwv.com

Beltone Hearing Aid Center beltonetristate.com

Better Business Bureau www.cantonbbb.org

Blevins Pro Wash, LLC blevins.outdoors@gmail.com

Brookstone Soaps LLC https://brookstonesoaps.com/

Brown Landscape Management www.lansdscapesbybrown.com

Budget Blinds of Teays Valley www.budgetblinds.com/teaysvalley

C&A Tree Service https://www.candatreeservice1.com/

Chandler’s Kitchens www.chandlerkitchens.com

(Classic Construction ) Kitchens and Baths by http://kitchensbyclassic.com/

Clevenger’s Creative Home Solutions www.curtworks.com

Cyden Security, LLC https://www.facebook.com/cydenwv/

Cutco Cutlery www.cutco.com

Dreamscape, LLC dreamscapehardscape.com

4 Seasons Lawn Care and More www.4seasonslcm.com

Floors Galore, INC. www.floorsgalorewv.com

Fresh Coat Painting

Garage Kings www.garagekings.com

General Building Supply d55sherry@gmail.com

The Great Outdoors Marine thegreatoutdoorsmarine.com

Gutter Helmet Systems www.harryhelmet.com

Haverhill Windows haverhillwindows.net

Harbour House harbourhousewv.com

Huntington Board of Realtors www.huntingtonboardofrealtors.com

Huntington Drum Company huntingtondrum.com

The Hutch Agency Insurance and Risk Advisers thehutchagency.com

Jarrell Black & CO jarrellblack.com

Jeff Adkins Handyman jeffadkinshandyman.com jeffadkinspainting.com

JS Vinyl Co. Inc. jsvinyl.com

Kitchens by Woody’s www.kitchensbywoodys.com

Kotalic Landscaping https://www.facebook.com/kotaliclandscaping/

Landscaping by Hillcrest www.landscapingbyhillcrest.com

Lavalette Landscaping, INC. www.lavalette.net

LeafFilter North LLC www.leaffilter.com

Marco Concrete Lifting Inc. www.marcoconcrete.com

Mueller Electric www.muellerelectric.pro

Mountain State Log Homes, Inc. www.mountainstateloghomes.com

Mr. Roofer

Mr. Sandless mrsandless.com

Old Colony Realtors www.oldcolony.com

1 Touch Technology Solutions www.1touch.com

On Point Home Improvement www.onpointhomoe.org

Park Lane Jewelry www.myparklande.com/cakers

Premium Home Warranty premiumhomewarranty.com

R&D Senior Solutions rdseniorsolutions.com

Rainbow Vacuum - Clean Air Distributors

Reeds Home Solutions www.reedshomesolutions.com

Rent-A-Kann Roll-Offs onewayseptic.com

Rica’s Dip, LLC

Rio Tomato (the)

Roy Lyons Jr. Mechanical Services, Inc.

Scentsy, Independent Consultant www.amymullins.scentsy.us

Secure Construction Company, Inc. www.secureconstruction.com

ServePro of Huntington www.servproofhuntington.com

Sherwin Williams sherwinwilliams.com

Solar Holler home.solarholler.com

State Equipment, Inc. www.stateequipment.com

Superior Sleep Experience supsleep.com

Superior Home Specialists www.superiorhomsspecialistswv.com

Taylor’s Sports Shop taylorsportshop.com

Thermal Shield Windows Inc. www.fixmydraftywindows.com

Thoroughbred Construction https://www.thoroughbred-construction.com/

TR Davis, Inc. www.trdavisinc.com

WV Attorney General

WV Home Security www.wvsecurity.com

WV Public Broadcasting wvpublic.org