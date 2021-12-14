John Marra is back with us for the 2023 WSAZ Home and Garden Show!
John has been dispensing expert gardening advice for more than 40 years as a WVU extension agent as well as
WSAZ’s own gardening expert. While John is currently enjoying retirement with his family, he’s joining us in the WSAZ booth
March 10th, 11th and 12th to visit with friends and answer all your gardening questions.
Where:
Mountain Health Arena
Huntington, WV
When:
March 10th, 11th, & 12th
Friday 4pm – 9pm
Saturday 10am – 9pm
Sunday Noon – 5pm
If you are interested in showing your products or services at this year’s show call Molly Browning at 304-690-3023 or email at molly.browning@wsaz.com
Tickets :
Coming soon!
2023 Participants
A1 Concrete Leveling, LLC www.a1concrete.com
A1 Roofing
Air Innovation Inc. www.airinnovationinc.com
Alford Home Solutions & Alford Pest Control wwww.alfordhomesolutions.com
Appalachian Log Structures www.applog.com
Bailey Floor and Sanding & Parquet
Bailey Hardwood, LLC www.baileyhardwoods.biz
Basement Doctor of WV www.basementdoctorwv.com
Beltone Hearing Aid Center beltonetristate.com
Better Business Bureau www.cantonbbb.org
Blevins Pro Wash, LLC blevins.outdoors@gmail.com
Brookstone Soaps LLC https://brookstonesoaps.com/
Brown Landscape Management www.lansdscapesbybrown.com
Budget Blinds of Teays Valley www.budgetblinds.com/teaysvalley
C&A Tree Service https://www.candatreeservice1.com/
Chandler’s Kitchens www.chandlerkitchens.com
(Classic Construction ) Kitchens and Baths by http://kitchensbyclassic.com/
Clevenger’s Creative Home Solutions www.curtworks.com
Cyden Security, LLC https://www.facebook.com/cydenwv/
Cutco Cutlery www.cutco.com
Dreamscape, LLC dreamscapehardscape.com
4 Seasons Lawn Care and More www.4seasonslcm.com
Floors Galore, INC. www.floorsgalorewv.com
Fresh Coat Painting
Garage Kings www.garagekings.com
General Building Supply d55sherry@gmail.com
The Great Outdoors Marine thegreatoutdoorsmarine.com
Gutter Helmet Systems www.harryhelmet.com
Haverhill Windows haverhillwindows.net
Harbour House harbourhousewv.com
Huntington Board of Realtors www.huntingtonboardofrealtors.com
Huntington Drum Company huntingtondrum.com
The Hutch Agency Insurance and Risk Advisers thehutchagency.com
Jarrell Black & CO jarrellblack.com
Jeff Adkins Handyman jeffadkinshandyman.com jeffadkinspainting.com
JS Vinyl Co. Inc. jsvinyl.com
Kitchens by Woody’s www.kitchensbywoodys.com
Kotalic Landscaping https://www.facebook.com/kotaliclandscaping/
Landscaping by Hillcrest www.landscapingbyhillcrest.com
Lavalette Landscaping, INC. www.lavalette.net
LeafFilter North LLC www.leaffilter.com
Marco Concrete Lifting Inc. www.marcoconcrete.com
Mueller Electric www.muellerelectric.pro
Mountain State Log Homes, Inc. www.mountainstateloghomes.com
Mr. Roofer
Mr. Sandless mrsandless.com
Old Colony Realtors www.oldcolony.com
1 Touch Technology Solutions www.1touch.com
On Point Home Improvement www.onpointhomoe.org
Park Lane Jewelry www.myparklande.com/cakers
Premium Home Warranty premiumhomewarranty.com
R&D Senior Solutions rdseniorsolutions.com
Rainbow Vacuum - Clean Air Distributors
Reeds Home Solutions www.reedshomesolutions.com
Rent-A-Kann Roll-Offs onewayseptic.com
Rica’s Dip, LLC
Rio Tomato (the)
Roy Lyons Jr. Mechanical Services, Inc.
Scentsy, Independent Consultant www.amymullins.scentsy.us
Secure Construction Company, Inc. www.secureconstruction.com
ServePro of Huntington www.servproofhuntington.com
Sherwin Williams sherwinwilliams.com
Solar Holler home.solarholler.com
State Equipment, Inc. www.stateequipment.com
Superior Sleep Experience supsleep.com
Superior Home Specialists www.superiorhomsspecialistswv.com
Taylor’s Sports Shop taylorsportshop.com
Thermal Shield Windows Inc. www.fixmydraftywindows.com
Thoroughbred Construction https://www.thoroughbred-construction.com/
TR Davis, Inc. www.trdavisinc.com
WV Attorney General
WV Home Security www.wvsecurity.com
WV Public Broadcasting wvpublic.org