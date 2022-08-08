Skip to content
News
Weather
Latest Video
LIVE
Sports
Home
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Politics
Weather
WV Lottery Cams
Closings
Weather Cams
Dual Doppler Radar
Latest Video
WSAZ NOW
WATCH LIVE
Best of the Class
Making a Difference
Journey Through Parenthood
Featured Links
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Poll Question
WSAZ Investigates
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for WSAZ
Advertise with US
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Pro Sports
High School Scores
Tri-State CW
MeTV
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TV Guide
PowerNation
Hometown Hero
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home and Garden 2022 Vendors
Community Connection
First Look At Four
Studio 3
Lottery
Contests
WSAZ Children's Charities
Gray DC Bureau
Salute to Seniors
Great Health Divide
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
3 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar