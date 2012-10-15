This Live camera is located on the roof of the West Virginia Lottery building, 900 Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston. This camera will show views looking west toward South Charleston. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see live panoramic views of Interstate 64 traffic through Charleston as well as views of downtown Charleston, South Charleston and the South Hills. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, storms or traffic recorded from this camera.