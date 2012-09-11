This camera is located at the top of the WSAZ NewsChannel 3 transmission tower located at 645 Fifth Avenue in Huntington. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see panoramic views of Downtown Huntington, the Sixth Street Bridge across the Ohio River or traffic down Fifth and Sixth Avenues in Huntington. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, storms or traffic recorded from this camera.