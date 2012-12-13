This camera is located on the roof of Logan Regional Medical Center, 20 Hospital Drive in Logan. This camera will show views of the City of Logan as well as upstream and downstream views of the Guyandotte River. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see live panoramic views of Logan and the river. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, storms or traffic recorded from this camera.

The camera is live and will play a 2:00 stream then stop. To play another 2:00 minute stream, click the play button again. To make the player full screen, click the full screen button located at the bottom right of the player. View WV Lottery Results