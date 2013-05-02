



This Live camera is located on the roof of the Historic Lowe Hotel in the heart of the Point Pleasant Historic District on the corner of Fourth & Main Streets. This camera will show views looking up and down the Ohio River as well as the Point Pleasant river front. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see live panoramic views across the river to Ohio and dramatic storm images as weather moves in from Ohio into West Virginia. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, storms or traffic recorded from this camera.