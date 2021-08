This camera is located on the observation platform of the Summersville Lake Lighthouse at the Summersville Lake Retreat in Mt. Nebo, WV. This camera will show views of Summersville Lake and camping area and breathtaking views of the surround wooded region. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see live panoramic views of the retreat area. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, or storms from this camera.