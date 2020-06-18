This Live camera is located on the roof of the West Virginia Lottery building, 900 Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston. This camera will show views looking east toward the West Virginia Capitol. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see live panoramic views of Interstate 64 and the Interstate 64/77 split traffic as well as views of downtown Charleston. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, storms or traffic recorded from this camera.

The camera is live and will play a 2:00 stream then stop. To play another 2:00 minute stream, click the play button again. To make the player full screen, click the full screen button located at the bottom right of the player.