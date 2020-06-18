This Live camera is located on the roof of the West Virginia Lottery building, 900 Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston. This camera will show views looking east toward the West Virginia Capitol. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see live panoramic views of Interstate 64 and the Interstate 64/77 split traffic as well as views of downtown Charleston. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, storms or traffic recorded from this camera.
The camera is live and will play a 2:00 stream then stop. To play another 2:00 minute stream, click the play button again. To make the player full screen, click the full screen button located at the bottom right of the player.
This Live camera is located on the roof of the West Virginia Lottery building, 900 Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston. This camera will show views looking west toward South Charleston. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see live panoramic views of Interstate 64 traffic through Charleston as well as views of downtown Charleston, South Charleston and the South Hills. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, storms or traffic recorded from this camera.
This camera is located at the top of the WSAZ NewsChannel 3 transmission tower located at 645 Fifth Avenue in Huntington. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see panoramic views of Downtown Huntington, the Sixth Street Bridge across the Ohio River or traffic down Fifth and Sixth Avenues in Huntington. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, storms or traffic recorded from this camera.
The camera is live and will play a 2:00 stream then stop. To play another 2:00 minute stream, click the play button again. To make the player full screen, click the full screen button located at the bottom right of the player.View WV Lottery Results
This camera is located on the roof of Logan Regional Medical Center, 20 Hospital Drive in Logan. This camera will show views of the City of Logan as well as upstream and downstream views of the Guyandotte River. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see live panoramic views of Logan and the river. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, storms or traffic recorded from this camera.
The camera is live and will play a 2:00 stream then stop. To play another 2:00 minute stream, click the play button again. To make the player full screen, click the full screen button located at the bottom right of the player. View WV Lottery Results
This Live camera is located on the roof of the Historic Lowe Hotel in the heart of the Point Pleasant Historic District on the corner of Fourth & Main Streets. This camera will show views looking up and down the Ohio River as well as the Point Pleasant river front. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see live panoramic views across the river to Ohio and dramatic storm images as weather moves in from Ohio into West Virginia. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, storms or traffic recorded from this camera.
The camera is live and will play a 2:00 stream then stop. To play another 2:00 minute stream, click the play button again. To make the player full screen, click the full screen button located at the bottom right of the player. View WV Lottery Results
This camera is located on the observation platform of the Summersville Lake Lighthouse at the Summersville Lake Retreat in Mt. Nebo, WV. This camera will show views of Summersville Lake and camping area and breathtaking views of the surround wooded region. As the First Warning Weather Team moves the camera you may see live panoramic views of the retreat area. Be sure to watch NewsChannel 3 for spectacular time lapses of sunrise, sunset, or storms from this camera.