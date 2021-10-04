AF Spaces Partners With Bedrock, Welcomes Notable Real Estate Company To Retail Platform The First-of-its-Kind Real Estate Platform adds Bedrock's Tower City in Cleveland to its growing list of landlords offering short-term storefronts

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Spaces , the retail platform directly connecting commercial landlords and retailers to arrange pop up storefronts, today announces a partnership with Bedrock. Through the collaboration, AF Spaces will add over 32,000 square feet of downtown Cleveland real estate to its platform within the iconic Tower City Center.



Acquired by Bedrock in 2016, Tower City Center is Cleveland's iconic hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment. AF will connect its nationwide network of brands to available retail storefronts for immediate short-term pop-up shop opportunities, as part of Bedrock's plan to reimagine the Center as a destination marketplace. Tower City Center also features a mix of commercial office tenants with direct access to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and Public Square. As an anchor of downtown Cleveland, Tower City is adjacent to landmarks such as The Ritz Carlton and the Terminal Tower.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bedrock to our growing list of world class landlords on the AF SPACES platform. We're honored that they've reached out to us to leverage our platform and nationwide network of innovative and emerging brands. For the first time at Tower City, brands will be able to efficiently and seamlessly 'test drive' their own Cleveland storefront. At the same time, local residents will have the opportunity to engage with their favorite brands face-to-face." AF Spaces CEO and Founder of AF, Mark Bollman.

AF SPACES is a natural extension of American Field, a brand discovery marketplace, whose mission is to provide opportunities for brands to grow. AF Spaces has built a curated network of 2,500 brands including Fatherty, Topo Designs, Shcott NYC, and Ball and Buck alongside a nationwide network of landlord partners. The platform affords brands the ability to test drive storefronts through streamlined short-term agreements with leading landlords. These activations bring fresh traffic to dark spaces while landlords secure traditional long-term tenants.

For more information on Tower City Center and available retail space, please visit TowerCityCenter.com and TowerCityStoreFronts@bedrockdetroit.com.

For Information on partnerships or interested tenants, please visit https://americanfield.typeform.com/to/i684eppC

ABOUT AF

Founded in 2012 by Mark Bollman, AF's mission is to connect innovative brands with consumers and reimagine retail. Their self-fulfilling ecosystem of consumers, brands, and retail spaces is paving the way for the future of brand commerce.

View original content:

SOURCE Bedrock