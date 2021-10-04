Sunlands Technology Group Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") dated October 1, 2021, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criterion of a minimum share price as set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

As previously announced, the Company received a letter from the NYSE dated July 23, 2021 notifying the Company that it was below compliance standards due to the fact that the average closing price of the Company's American depositary shares (the "ADSs") was less than $1.00 for a consecutive 30 trading-day period. In order to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement, the Company changed the ratio of the ADSs representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing one twenty-fifth (1/25) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing one half (1/2) Class A ordinary shares. The change of the ADS ratio became effective on August 31, 2021.

On October 1, 2021, NYSE provided confirmation to the Company that its average closing share price for the consecutive 30-trading days ended September 30, 2021 was above the NYSE's minimum requirement of $1.00 per share. Accordingly, the Company is no longer considered below the $1 continued listing criterion and has regained compliance on this matter.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Sunlands may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sunlands' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: Sunlands' goals and strategies; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; its ability to retain and increase student enrollments; its ability to offer new courses and educational content; its ability to improve teaching quality and students' learning results; its ability to improve sales and marketing efficiency and effectiveness; its ability to engage, train and retain new faculty members; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure necessary to operate its business; competition in the online education industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Sunlands' corporate structure, business and industry; and general economic and business condition in China. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Sunlands' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Sunlands does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

