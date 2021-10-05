American Greetings Features Music Icon Christina Aguilera In Newest SmashUp® Customized Video ecard

CLEVELAND, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest launch from its partnership with Roc Nation, today American Greetings announces its new customized video ecard featuring the incomparable multiple award winner and global icon, Christina Aguilera. The SmashUp® is available now to a global audience through the American Greetings and Blue Mountain websites, as well as through the SmashUps® app for iPhone and Android.

As culture celebrates 15 years of Aguilera's album, Back to Basics, her Platinum hit "Candyman" provides the perfect foundation for her own SmashUp®. In the customizable video, the five-time GRAMMY® award winner uses the tune to deliver a fun and upbeat birthday message. The original song was updated with new birthday-themed lyrics, inspiring a unique, exciting rendition for her SmashUp®. Aguilera is featured looking glamorous in front of a big 4-tiered cake-like tufted red velvet couch, Robe Patt lights, champagne balloons and a sparkly black floor, making it perfect for fans who are all about birthday glam and extravagant celebrations.

"Christina Aguilera is such an extremely talented artist and working with her was so exciting," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "Her voice is incredibly powerful, and you can instantly feel her positive attitude and energy throughout the entertaining video. We are confident it will bring a smile to anyone who receives it."

SmashUp® videos can be customized with more than 1,000 recipient names, so they always feel personal and sincere.

"The combination of 'Candyman,' plus the stunning set, delivered the old Hollywood glamour vibe I wanted for my SmashUp® and makes this a really fun way to say, 'Happy Birthday!'", said Aguilera. "Sending the 'Candyman' SmashUp® is an easy way to let friends and family know how special they are to us by giving them this upbeat personalized video to help celebrate their birthday."

The Christina Aguilera "Candyman" SmashUp® is a heartfelt addition to the Roc Nation partnership.

Register here for news about more SmashUps® and other products developed with the agreement that are still to come. Check them out now at www.americangreetings.com , www.bluemountain.com , and on the SmashUps® apps available for iPhone https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smashups/id1441317717 and Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smashups&hl=en_US

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps®, justWink™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit www.americangreetings.com/corporate.

United Entertainment Group is a global entertainment, sports and lifestyle marketing agency and part of the DJE Holdings Network. UEG creates breakthrough marketing with the people, properties and platforms that shape culture, and is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, London, Hamburg and Tokyo. UEG was founded in 2007 and works with FORTUNE 500 companies, celebrities, athletes and leading media properties. For more information visit www.uegworldwide.com .

Christina Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

