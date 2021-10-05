MIND Technology Declares Cash Dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. ("MIND" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MIND) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of its fiscal year ending January 31, 2022.

In accordance with the terms of the 9.00% Series A Preferred Stock of the Company, the Board of Directors has declared a Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.5625 per share for the quarterly period that began on August 1, 2021 and ends on October 31, 2021. The dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is payable on October 31, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021. The Series A Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq and trades under the ticker symbol "MINDP".

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

