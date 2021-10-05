New capabilities and features will accelerate enterprises' business transformation, empowering users to drive innovation of new products, process and business models

No-Code Pioneer Innoveo Announces Release of Innoveo Skye® Version 8.0 New capabilities and features will accelerate enterprises' business transformation, empowering users to drive innovation of new products, process and business models

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions announced today the availability of Version 8.0 of their cloud-based, no-code platform, Innoveo Skye®.

"As we pioneer the next-frontier of application development, we're continually making investments to the Innoveo Skye® platform and providing enterprise-users with all the features needed to leverage the power of no-code and build agile, future-proof digital applications," said Vinod Kachroo, President, Innoveo. "With this latest release, it's even easier for business users and IT teams to rapidly build, test, and deploy enterprise software applications with increased levels of configurability, security, and usability."

Some key elements of the Innoveo Skye® 8.0 release include:

Optimized Database Storage: Database space used by a Skye application has been reduced up to 5x! Bringing space storage efficiency and performance improvements to your applications.

Intelligent Structured Data Extraction (OCR): Intelligently extract data from ID documents like passports, driver licenses, etc. using the zonal OCR now included in Innoveo Skye ® !

Ability to Generate Consumable API's: In addition to our powerful ability to consume external SOAP API's and REST services, with this release users now can also generate and expose their own application-level APIs that can be consumed by their ecosystem partners. This will help us leap in "embedded insurance" with our "develop once and deploy multiple-ways" model.

UI Theme Generator : It's never been easier to customize the look and feel of your applications, modify design elements, navigation layouts, and page templates.

Added Flexibility with New Payment Gateways: Continuing to expand the payment integration options for our global clients with: Stripe, Braintree, Payzone, Mastercard, eNETS, Dynamic Payments, Checkout, CCAvenue

Richer Interfaces and UX Upgrade: The front-end of Innoveo Skye ® has been updated to provide richer user-interfaces and improved scalability and performance.

Security Enhancements: Security will continue to be a high focus for Innoveo Skye ® releases. Additional updates have been made to features like audit log configuration, 2-factor authentication and secret key manager.

"With the platform upgrades and industry solutions we continue to achieve speed and flexibility in the Innoveo Skye® platform offers, we're empowering enterprises to quickly expand and onboard new distribution channels, digitize end-to-end workflows, and deliver winning experiences in an increasingly competitive market," said Amir Ghaffar, CEO, Innoveo. "We continue to invest in improving the capabilities of our platform, laying the foundation for the enterprises to transform their business without writing a single line of code."

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a cloud-based SaaS company and a pioneer in no-code technology. Our mission is to accelerate digital transformation journeys and deliver omni-channel solutions across insurance, financial services, real estate, and healthcare enterprises. With our functionally rich no-code platform, Innoveo Skye® and our robust set of solution accelerators, we have a proven track record of enabling enterprises to unlock innovation, simplify technology landscapes, harness digital ecosystems, accelerate speed to market and deliver winning digital experiences at a fraction of a cost and without writing a single line of code. Innoveo has delivered over 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions globally. For more information visit: www.innoveo.com.

