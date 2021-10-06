Ally Financial declares dividend on common stock and Series B and Series C preferred stock

DETROIT, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the company's common stock, payable on Nov. 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on Nov. 1, 2021, as well as quarterly dividend payments for the company's Series B and Series C preferred stock securities, payable on Nov. 15, 2021.

A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of approximately $15.9 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of Oct. 31, 2021. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $11.8 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of Oct. 31, 2021.

About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations 
704-444-5216 
daniel.eller@ally.com

Jillian Palash
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6201
jillian.palash@ally.com

