Citadel and Citadel Securities Partner with Thrive Scholars to Unlock Opportunities for High-Achieving Students of Color From Low-Income Communities Firms to fund Thrive's highly impactful six-year academic and professional development program, in addition to direct engagement opportunities, including internships, for students interested in STEM and finance

BOSTON and CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Scholars today announced that Citadel and Citadel Securities have partnered with the organization to provide high-achieving students of color from low-income communities with support to succeed at top colleges and in developing meaningful careers. By working with Thrive, Citadel and Citadel Securities will open opportunities to students with an interest in STEM and finance and invest in increasing industry diversity over time.

Thrive's effective, data-driven model relies on investing in students before college and supporting them as they transition into their careers. In addition to funding Thrive's six-year academic and professional development program for 120 Citadel Thrive Scholars beginning in the eleventh grade and sponsoring its new Finance Track, Citadel and Citadel Securities team members will serve as mentors to each student and participate in various ongoing engagement opportunities. This includes leading sessions at Thrive's Summer Academy, during which students are immersed in more than 350 hours of instruction. Internship opportunities will also be available to Citadel Thrive Scholars, and they will be able to participate in selected firm programming as well.

Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin said, "Thrive empowers exceptionally talented students – regardless of background – to best pursue high-impact careers. On behalf of my colleagues at Citadel, I am proud to support Thrive Scholars and to witness how they change the world."

Thrive CEO Steve Stein said, "Too often, companies focus on just one end of the talent pipeline, but Citadel and Citadel Securities understand that early investment makes all the difference. I commend their commitment to supporting diverse talent and increasing opportunity for these extraordinary students."

Thrive's program targets five key inflection points that prevent high-achieving students of color from low-income communities from getting into leading colleges and graduating into top careers: pre-college academic preparation, social-emotional and academic support, college advising and financial support, as well as career coaching to support a successful college-to-career transition. Thrive addresses each inflection point in a way that's tailored to the student and supported by data.

Refined over 20 years, Thrive's comprehensive, evidence-based model works. Its scholars achieve admittance to leading colleges, perform better academically and launch with better careers. More than 90 percent attend Top 100 Colleges, more than 80 percent attend Top 50 colleges and more than 40 percent attend Ivy League+ Colleges – and they succeed. In addition to outperforming students with similar backgrounds, Thrive's scholars significantly outperform the broader population at the same Top 100 Colleges. They are 10 percent more likely to graduate and 15 percent more likely to persist in STEM.

This commitment builds on the Citadel team's ongoing support of Thrive Scholars and represents an extension of Citadel and Citadel Securities' significant commitment to increasing access and opportunity. Other recent initiatives include The Asian American Foundation, Chicago Connected, Miami Connected, Saga Education and Last Mile Education Fund.

About Thrive Scholars

Thrive Scholars helps high-achieving, students of color from low income communities get into and graduate from top colleges equipped to achieve their full career potential. The program offers six years of comprehensive support from high school to early career success in high-impact careers. Thrive aims for its scholars to become leaders and develop intergenerational wealth and financial security. For more information, visit ThriveScholars.org.

About Citadel

Citadel is one of the world's leading alternative investment managers. Citadel manages the capital of prominent investors from around the world, including retirement programs, endowments, foundations and research institutions. For more information, visit www.Citadel.com.

About Citadel Securities

Citadel Securities is a leading global market maker, delivering a broad array of fixed income and equity products to banks, broker-dealers, government agencies, corporations, insurers and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit www.CitadelSecurities.com.

