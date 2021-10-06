ClassLink Earns Ed-Fi API Consumer Badge and Continues Advocating for Data Interoperability in Education

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink demonstrates its leadership in interoperability by recently earning the prestigious Ed-Fi API Consumer Badge from the Ed-Fi Alliance. Earning the badge is part of ClassLink's continued efforts to keep technology interoperability issues from getting in the way of learning.

The Ed-Fi Alliance is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering a community of educators with real-time, comprehensive student data. As part of their work, the organization developed a set of rules for collecting, managing, and organizing educational data that allows multiple systems to share their information in a seamless, actionable way.

The Ed-Fi API Consumer Badge is awarded to solution providers that have developed a robust Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that adheres to Ed-Fi's rigorous quality, availability, and transparency standards.

Earning this badge demonstrates ClassLink's continued support for technology interoperability. ClassLink now supports functionality across both the Ed-Fi Alliance and OneRoster standards, providing schools with the ability to share and manage data swiftly and securely.

"We're proud to continue to support data interoperability and the many benefits it offers schools through our work with Ed-Fi. We're committed to ending the technology inefficiencies that slow the important work of teachers and tech teams when it comes to supporting students and their learning." - Patrick Devanney, VP of Interoperability Services, ClassLink

"We are thrilled to award the Ed-Fi API Consumer Badge to ClassLink, a leader in access, analytics, and identity management solutions for schools so that their technology can read data out of an Ed-Fi defined API and integrate the data into its product. With this distinction, schools that adopt ClassLink can be confident that the platform will help them achieve data interoperability and ultimately support teaching and learning." - Cesare Tise, Strategic Partnerships Manager, Ed-Fi Alliance

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 15 million students and staff in over 2,000 school systems.

About the Ed-Fi Alliance

The Ed-Fi Alliance is a nationwide community of leading educators, technologists, and data advocates connecting student data systems to transform education. A not-for-profit organization founded in 2012 by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Ed-Fi aims to boost student achievement by empowering educators with real-time, comprehensive insight into every student.

Ed-Fi technologies streamline data management in school districts and states across the country. By allowing schools to integrate data previously siloed within disconnected tools and software—and organizing it through a single, secure data standard —Ed-Fi solves one of the country's most perplexing educational challenges: how to get a complete, accurate view of individual student achievement so that every student can receive the support they need when they need it most.

