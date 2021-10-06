Education Advanced Announces Partnership with Leading SIS Provider Skyward

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI), the innovative leader in K-12 operations technology, has announced a partnership with Skyward, a leading provider of school administrative software, to expand its support of school administrators across the nation. This collaboration will empower school leaders with stronger data integrations for more efficient and accurate school master scheduling capabilities.

"Education Advanced believes in technology innovation, adding value to the K-12 industry, and empowering educators with tools to transform their schools," said Dr. Eli Crow, CEO of Education Advanced. "We are proud to partner with Skyward, who shares our passion for helping school leaders work more efficiently so they can focus their attention and resources on preparing students for a successful future."

"We are excited to partner with Education Advanced to offer this functionality to our customers," said Dave Ilkka, vice president of new business development at Skyward. "Skyward is dedicated to improving the edtech experience of K-12 education leaders. Our partnership with Education Advanced will allow data integrations and scheduling to be easier, allowing districts more time to focus on other initiatives aimed at student success."

This partnership is part of EAI's continued strategic focus on delivering seamless educational technology solutions to educators across the United States. Collaboration with fellow leading partners strengthens shared goals to make a difference in the lives of educators and the students they serve. For information on EAI partnership opportunities, visit educationadvanced.com/resources/partners.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, and BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC). These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more educationadvanced.com.

About Skyward

Skyward's school administrative software solutions are used by more than 2,000 public sector organizations worldwide, from small entities to statewide implementations. Since 1980, Skyward has remained committed to a better experience for every user. To learn more, visit www.skyward.com.

