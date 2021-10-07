Cummins announces new 20kW generator for commercial mobile applications

DE PERE, Wis., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announces the new SD 20 diesel generator set for commercial mobile applications. The SD 20 is well suited for a variety of trailer and vehicle applications such as disaster relief, mobile medical, mobile command centers, ambulances, food trucks, utility boom trucks and many others.

The SD (Standard Diesel) 20 generator.

"We are excited to expand the portfolio of commercial mobile generators for our customers in this space. Reliable power is critical to these applications and the new SD 20 has been developed with this in mind," said Karla Haack, Cummins Vice President of Consumer Sales-PG, North America. "The new SD 20 provides the peace of mind that has been the Cummins legacy for over 100 years."

This open generator set has been engineered to fit in tight chassis, measuring just over 28" high, 26" wide, and 58" long. Relocation capabilities for the battery terminals and fuel connections allow for integration flexibility in unique and custom installations. The new SD 20 will offer 20kW standby power at 60Hz; built with a Kubota Tier 4 engine, the SD 20 meets CSA B138-2, FCC 47CFR (Part 15 subpart B), ICES-002:2013 standards. It has been designed for serviceability and endurance, with right-hand service entrance and 400-hour minimum change intervals.

This model compliments Cummins' existing commercial mobile portfolio of gasoline, natural gas, propane, and diesel generators. SD 20 units will begin to ship full production volumes this month. Learn more about the full product line at: https://www.cummins.com/generators/commercial-mobile or contact your local Cummins representative to inquire about availability.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. Learn more at cummins.com.

