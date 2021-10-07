Novelis Celebrates 10th Annual Global Volunteer Month

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, is marking the 10th anniversary of its annual Volunteer Month by empowering its 14,500 employees globally to support worthy causes in their local communities. In honor of this milestone, Novelis will deposit $10 in each employee's charitable donation account in October and will randomly award 10 employees $1,000 each to donate to charities of their choice.

The employee giving initiative is part of Novelis Neighbor, a global program to invest money and time in local communities. To drive impact, Novelis Neighbor efforts are focused on three pillars aligned with the company's Purpose of "Shaping a Sustainable World Together" – inspiring the next generation of leaders through education-based partnerships that emphasize STEM and innovation; supporting programs and volunteer efforts that promote recycling and recycling education; and meeting the unique needs of the local communities in which Novelis employees live and work.

Novelis supports more than 300 projects and donates more than $5 million a year to causes within these three pillars. From building homes through Habitat for Humanity to funding STEM education opportunities for youth to supporting programs that encourage recycling, Novelis' efforts help further its purpose and engage its employees.

"I am incredibly proud of the giving spirit that is so pervasive throughout Novelis," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc. "It's truly heartening to see our employees around the world jointly giving back to their communities, not only during our volunteer month, but throughout the year. Whether it's through volunteering for a school STEM program, supporting environmental causes through recycling and education or helping neighborhoods in need, Novelis employees are passionate about supporting their communities."

