Nylas Wins Multiple Best Places to Work Awards from Comparably Recognized in Best Company Happiness, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Compensation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas , the communications API platform company for business productivity automation, today announced the awards for Happiest Employees, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Compensation from Comparably, a leading compensation, culture, and career-monitoring site in the U.S. This marks the 20th time since the start of 2019 that Nylas has been recognized by Comparably. Last quarter , Nylas was awarded Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Career Growth.

Comparably's awards are derived from ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their companies on Comparably.com . Nylas was recognized as a winner in the following categories:

Happiest Employees: Showcasing companies that are making significant contributions to overall happiness at work, through excitement about work and co-workers, fair pay, great benefits, clear company goals, and company pride.

Best Company Perks & Benefits: Highlighting companies whose perks and benefits are core contributors to employee satisfaction and retention.

Best Company Compensation: Recognizing companies that provide generous compensation packages that include fair and competitive pay, raises and bonuses, robust benefits, and generous equity packages.

"Team culture and happiness are fundamental components of hiring and retaining great talent and overall organizational growth and have gone to great lengths to nurture a strong and inclusive culture that values work-life balance and mental health. This approach has helped us to scale, grow, and innovate without compromising our employee's well-being," said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. "As a result, we are doubling down on the internal investments we are making to ensure Nylanauts around the globe have access to the tools, perks, and benefits needed to foster personal and professional growth. Being recognized by Comparably is truly an honor and a validation that our mission and beliefs are aligned with what employees value most."

The spotlight on employee satisfaction, well-being, and curating a positive work environment has significantly grown over the past few years as companies have started laying the foundation for the post-pandemic workplace. Businesses are also increasingly finding a direct connection between workplace happiness and productivity. According to a study conducted by Oxford University, workers are at least 13% more productive when they are happy and feel supported by their peers, leaders, and organization.

"There are many important factors to consider when determining where to work, from a positive environment and compensation to perks and benefits," said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. "It is clear that Nylas cares about the full spectrum of their employees' lives which is why they continue to be highly rated in multiple categories."

Along with numerous awards from Comparably, Nylas was recently named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second consecutive year as well as being recognized as a Great Place to Work®-certified company.

Nylas' recognition as a premier place to work across multiple categories and lists comes just months after securing a $120 million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global. With the additional funding, Nylas has begun scaling its go-to-market teams along with its product, engineering, customer support, and finance and operations organizations. Visit https://www.nylas.com/company/jobs/ to see Nylas' open positions by department, location, and more.

For more information about Nylas and their recent achievements, please visit www.nylas.com .

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to quickly and securely build email, scheduling, and work automation features into their applications. With Nylas, developers at innovative companies like Upwork, Wix, Freshworks, Lever, Dialpad, Ceridian, and Move.com get unprecedented access to rich communications data from their end-users, pre-built workflows that automate everyday tasks, embeddable UI/UX components for fast front-end development, and comprehensive security features - all delivered via a suite of powerful APIs that make integration easy.

Learn more at www.nylas.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and

corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000

companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20

different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location,

education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third

party site for workplace culture and compensation data.

For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news .

