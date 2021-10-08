As Talent War Heats Up, Report Offers Six Recommendations for Finding and Keeping Top-Tier Workers

As Talent War Heats Up, Report Offers Six Recommendations for Finding and Keeping Top-Tier Workers

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's historically tight labor market, finding and keeping talent is now top of mind for business leaders. A new report from The Conference Board offers six recommendations to acquire and retain the talent organizations need to succeed, especially in the new landscape of increased remote and hybrid work arrangements.

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

Transforming Talent Acquisition, Onboarding, and Internal Mobility brings together findings from an online survey of more than 175 talent acquisition (TA) and HR leaders, an online survey of more than 2,400 workers, and conversations with TA and HR leaders, CHROs, and CEOs. Insights include:

Broaden the talent pool: Hire workers with alternative credentials.

Many organizations have redoubled their efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion since the racial unrest in the summer of 2020.

Alternative credentials open the door for organizations to consider a wider, more diverse range of candidates and for employees to consider roles that were previously unavailable to them.

Key recommendations include:

Don't hoard talent: Encourage internal mobility.

Talent mobility has taken on new importance in response to the hiring freezes many organizations faced early in the pandemic, and now as they confront talent shortages.

Talent mobility is a vital way to influence workers to stay at an organization.

Key recommendations include:

There is no one-size-fits-all policy: Offer workers flexibility.

Working remotely, at least some of the time, is here to stay. Workers who want flexibility are voting with their feet if it's not offered by their organization.

Most surveyed organizations are addressing the shift to remote work and the return to the workplace by:

Key recommendations include:

"After more than a year and half of a relentless crisis that has upended conventional work arrangements for millions, workers are understandably demanding flexibility in where and when they work," said Robin Erickson, PhD, Principal Researcher of Human Capital at The Conference Board. "Accommodating these preferences—where possible—is made all the more urgent by the recruiting and retention challenges posed by today's competitive labor market."

Focus on the candidate experience: Transparency and communication are key.

Today's leading organizations succeed by delivering the best customer experience possible, and the powerful link between engaged employees and satisfied or delighted customers is well proven.

Organizations that want the most engaged workers need to refocus on the candidate experience (to better attract) and their employee value proposition (to better retain) talent.

Key recommendations include:

Onboarding in a virtual world: Transform the onboarding process for new employees.

COVID-19 changed onboarding for employees who were working remotely.

Virtual onboarding has made the experience of becoming a new hire more difficult.

Key recommendations include:

Invest in hiring managers: Provide training and evaluation.

Hiring managers play a pivotal role in employee experience and organizations should hold them accountable for new hire retention.

To better retain new hires, train and evaluate hiring managers.

Key recommendations include:

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Conference Board