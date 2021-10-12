Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Premium Inbox" App

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Premium Inbox, a new app that lets creators monetize and view an exclusive inbox service that lets creators monetize direct messages from their Link in Bio. Premium Inbox makes it easier for creators to respond to messages of their biggest fans while earning money.

With Premium Inbox, creators can set a price for access to the inbox, providing both a valuable filter against spam and an easy way to identify important messages from superfans. Upon receipt of a new message, creators will receive a notification and a direct payment to their Koji Wallet. They can view received messages and reply via email, meaning followers will receive an email from their favorite creators, directly to their own inbox.

"Creators are always looking for ways to connect more closely with their fans in a way that acknowledges their needs for privacy and ease-of-management. Premium Inbox allows creators the ability to cultivate an inbox of messages from engaged and dedicated fans, ultimately making it easier to respond and connect with a smaller, more devoted audience," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize.Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

