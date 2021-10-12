(Trick-or-)Treat Yourself to a New Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato at Dunkin' Virtually visit a Dunkin' door online at www.dunkindoor.com for a chance to win $1,000, or other ghostly Dunkin' prizes

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' has scared up its latest bewitched beverage for Halloween with its new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. Sure to make ghosts, goblins, and guests shriek with delight, the world's favorite flavor combo of chocolate and peanut butter is now available in the eerily delicious Dunkin' Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide. The creamy and chocolatey flavors of Halloween's favorite candy, the Peanut Butter Cup, paired with layers of bone-chillingly bold Dunkin' espresso, make for a frightfully enchanted new brew.

(PRNewsfoto/Dunkin’)

Trick-or-treaters can win petrifyingly impressive prizes Wednesday, October 13 through Halloween from the comfort of their own phone, once per day, anytime and anywhere. Dunkin' has created an augmented reality door at www.dunkindoor.com, where fans can hold up their mobile device in their space and "ring the bell." Once the virtual door opens through their screen, they could instantly win $1,000 or a Dunkin' eGift Card to use towards trying a Dunkin' Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato or Spider Donut*.

The sweet-not-scary Spider Donut is returning to Dunkin's Halloween spread. A yeast donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat resembles a fa-boo-lous spider, with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and orange drizzle for the eyes. The rest of Dunkin's donuts will be haunting the menu from midnight to morning, dressed up in the colors of the season and decorated with orange icing drizzles and sprinkles. All Halloween donuts are now available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide through Halloween.

"Halloween is always a fearfully fun holiday at Dunkin'. This year we are going all-in for the occasion, celebrating our Halloween enthusiasts with not only the sweetest new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, but also a special scary sweepstakes offering up to $1K per day through a virtual trick-or-treating experience," said Anh-Dao Kefor, Director of Integrated Marketing at Dunkin'.

Lastly, participating Dunkin' locations will offer Halloween DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits to make wickedly good treats for solo celebrations or Halloween get-togethers big or small. Each kit will feature plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts, with pre-packaged icing in orange, white, and chocolate varieties, and three sprinkle blends. The Halloween DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits are available for purchase in two sizes, small (4-count donuts) and large (9-count donuts), while supplies last.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 years of age or older, who possess a web enabled mobile device as of 10/12/21. Starts on 10/13/21 at 9:00 a.m. ET; ends 10/31/21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, visit www.dunkindoor.com. Sponsor: Dunkin' Brands, Inc.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle King

press@dunkinbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dunkin'