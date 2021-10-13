Global Partnership for Telehealth Receives Recognition from the Center for Civic Innovation

BLACKSHEAR, Ga., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Global Partnership for Telehealth (GPT) has been recognized as an organization that is exemplary in its leadership and impact-driven work.

Global Partnership for Telehealth is a non-profit telehealth organization who's mission is to leverage technology so that healthcare is accessible to everyone. (PRNewsfoto/Global Partnership for Telehealth)

Global Partnership for Telehealth has leveraged telehealth for underserved populations since 2004.

Ms. Lauren Brockett, Senior Director of People and Culture at the Center for Civic Innovation (CCI), leads a summer internship program that teaches university interns about the meaning of social entrepreneurship and impact investing. The interns are given a small pool of money to design their own giving philosophy and invest in local organizations that are doing amazing impact-driven work. The CCI 2021 interns from Georgia State, Brown and Harvard Universities chose Global Partnership for TeleHealth to be a recipient of a donation due to their work to equip rural and urban health providers with telehealth technologies to support improved access to healthcare for Georgians.

"Global Partnership for Telehealth has leveraged telehealth technologies for the good of rural and urban underserved citizens since 2004 and we are honored by this recognition. GPT supports telehealth projects in many states and several overseas mission projects, and as a Georgia-based nonprofit, we are proud to support the telehealth programs of many Atlanta clinical partners and charitable organizations," Rena Brewer, GPT CEO.

About the Civic Center for Innovation:

The Center for Civic Innovation is focused on elevating solutions that address the needs and reflect the voices of all people who call our city home. Our goals are to increase civic participation, elevate more effective solutions, and change local public policy. We use data and research to inform and engage the public, support and invest in the work of homegrown leaders, and advocate for short and long-term policy change. Learn more at www.civicatlanta.org.

About Global Partnership for Telehealth:

GPT is recognized nationally for its mature and robust telehealth network and services. This rural, South Georgia, nonprofit powerhouse has a successful 17+ years track record with the development & implementation of sustainable telehealth programs for underserved populations across the region and beyond. Providing cost-effective telehealth solutions, technology hardware, expert training and consulting services, GPT's success has been built on providing simple and affordable turn-key solutions to its network of partners of providers, rural and urban health systems, behavioral health clinics, schools, universities, long term care facilities, prisons, charitable health centers and international orphanages / mission projects. www.gpth.org

GPT also has the distinction of serving as the HRSA-funded Southeastern Telehealth Resource Center (SETRC) since 2010. SETRC is the regional "go to" center for telehealth information and expertise for the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and the territories of US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. www.setrc.us

PRESS RELEASE CONTACT:

GPT Information

info@gpth.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Partnership for Telehealth