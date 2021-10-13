Passport launches digital platform in OSU-Cascades

BEND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon State University - Cascades is launching a mobile payment option for parking with Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company that is trusted by cities to manage their mobility infrastructure through it's digital platform. In addition to offering the Passport Parking application, OSU-Cascades also plans to leverage Passport's digital platform to power its parking enforcement operations and to offer digital parking permits.

Paying to park with Passport Parking is simple and convenient. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number (posted on nearby signage and decals), a license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and can extend their sessions remotely. Receipts and parking history are also easily accessible through the app.

"We are excited to be launching a mobile payment solution with Passport that offers a convenient way to pay and provides a daily parking option," says Casey Bergh, transportation program manager. "With the Passport mobile app our students and employees have flexibility in choosing which lot to park in, and they don't pay for parking on days they can carpool, bike, walk, bus, or work remotely."

More than 800 universities, cities and private operators partner with Passport to manage and simplify their parking and mobility needs. The City of Bend also leverages Passport's digital platform to offer mobile pay parking, digital enforcement and permitting, license plate recognition (LPR) and payment processing. By removing costly hardware and digitizing its operations with Passport, the City expects to save upwards of $250K per year.

"With Passport's digital platform in place, OSU-Cascades can successfully manage its parking and mobility needs from a single back office," says Sam Warnecke, Passport sales executive. "We look forward to continuing this partnership with OSU-Cascades and to expanding our services in the great City of Bend."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

