The official grand opening will take place on October 14 and feature products from Beyond Meat® and other local plant-based brands

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is delighted to announce that PlantX will be hosting an event on October 14 to kick off the official grand opening of its brick-and-mortar XMarket store in Squamish, British Columbia ("XMarket Squamish"). The purpose of the event is to celebrate the Squamish community and local plant-based brands. Guests will also be able to enjoy delicious items featuring Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based protein.

PlantX Announces Grand Opening Event to Officially Launch XMarket Squamish (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.)

PlantX is inspiring consumers with innovative plant-based products as part of the Company's plant-based pop-up market celebrating the official launch of XMarket Squamish ("XMarket Grand Opening Barbecue"). Sampling delicious and nutritious plant-based products, like Beyond Meat, at the event creates an opportunity for the local Squamish community to experience and learn more about the benefits of plant-based products.

"Beyond Meat is one of the plant-based pioneers continuing to catalyze the plant-based movement, and we're thrilled to share their high-quality products with our Squamish community at the official launch of XMarket Squamish," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX Founder.

The XMarket Official Grand Opening Barbecue is a free and interactive celebration marking the official opening of XMarket Squamish, the Company's flagship physical retail location in Canada. XMarket Squamish was initially launched in May 2021. However, the opening event was initially delayed by COVID-related restrictions. This XMarket event is an opportunity for the Company to officially celebrate the opening of its Squamish store after a few months of successful operational activity. The event will take place in the 15,000-square-foot commercial space of the PlantX Squamish Location, which includes the Locavore Bar & Grill, and other related businesses including the Cloudburst Café and Locavore Food Truck.

As part of the XMarket Grand Opening festivities, the Company will be offering a storewide sale, educational experiences, product tastings, promotional offers, and a draw with a grand prize of all the PlantX favorite plant-based items. In addition to Beyond Meat, the festival will also be supported by other local brands that will be educating the community by distributing free product samples, including Truffula, Mogiana Coffee, Clover Tea and Sea Cider.

The grand opening of PlantX's plant-based market aims to officially welcome the Squamish community to its store, boost awareness of the Squamish XMarket brand, as well as catalyze community engagement and foster new partnerships with local plant-based brands. Additionally, PlantX will be capitalizing on the event to further promote its products and recipes, as well as create an educational and interactive opportunity for customers to experience the feasibility, accessibility, and delicious aspects of a plant-based lifestyle.

"By organizing a plant-based barbecue to celebrate our XMarket Squamish location, we hope to bring plant-based value to life in a highly interactive way, and help our community experience the fun and delicious benefits of what plant-based lifestyle can offer!" said Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEOr. "We estimate that more than 250 people will be attending our event, and we are looking forward to showing our customers that plant-based food is not only delicious, but also highly accessible and fun for all, whether they are vegan or otherwise."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the availability of certain products at the Squamish Flagship Location, the amount of customer visits per day, the Company's e-commerce platforms, the Company's education centre and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations, including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

