Global Superstar Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) Joins Forces with Top Phone Grip Maker, SpiiderGriip®, As Advisor and Strategic Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiiderGriip® today announces its affiliation with Global Superstar Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull). The partnership brings Armando on as a strategic partner and advisor for SpiiderGriip, a company that has seen continued growth and success in the phone grip category since launching in late 2019.

"We're thrilled to be working with Armando, " says David Britt, co-founder and inventor of SpiiderGriip. "Not only is he an incredibly talented musician and entertainer, but he is also a brilliant advisor and businessman. The energy, ideas, and opportunities that he brings to our company are going to take us to the next level. We're already thinking of international expansion."

SpiiderGriip was not the first phone grip on the market, but they have evolved the idea into its most secure and comfortable form. The product is a flexible, functional device that easily adheres to the back of a phone (or phone case), proving the perfect fit for one or two fingers inside its protective straps. It also rotates easily in your hand to change the position of your phone, folds flat when not in use, and functions as a kickstand.

All SpiiderGriip products are made in the United States, retail for $19.99, and are currently sold on Amazon and SpiiderGriip.com .

About SpiiderGriip®:

In 2017, the idea was born to invent a premium product that prevented dropped phones. After massive amounts of research and product development, that idea evolved into SpiiderGriip®. In efforts to provide ultimate security and maximum comfort for smartphone users, SpiiderGriip created the ultimate solution. SpiiderGriip secures the phone to your hand, allows you to take the best selfies ever by rotating 360 degrees, props up perfectly, and lays flat when not in use. SpiiderGriip is one of a kind, and once you try it, you won't live without it.

Griip The Freedom®

About Pitbull:

Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit. Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. After announcing several partnerships in 2020 such as CLMBR, Espanita Tequila, LivexLive, and "From Negative to Positive" Podcast, Pitbull ended 2020 with a bang by ringing in the new year performing on main stage in Times Square. In the first month of 2021, Pitbull became the co-owner of NASCAR racing team [Team Trackhouse], and proudly served as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500. During his sold-out I Feel Good Tour, Pitbull announced his brand ambassadorship with Echelon Fitness. Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom, yet again, on his next long-awaited English album, set to be released soon.

