TGOD Expands Distribution of Highly Dutch Amsterdam Sativa 28g to Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of Organic Highly Dutch Amsterdam Sativa 28g in the province of Ontario. A top-selling product in other provinces, Highly Dutch's Amsterdam Sativa is a rotating selection of organic high potency Sativa flower, packing sweet floral flavors with punchy aromas to compliment any occasion.

Amsterdam Sativa 28g product joins Rotterdam Indica 28g as a second one-ounce option for consumers under the Highly Dutch brand. As with TGOD dried flower, Highly Dutch dried flower products are organically grown in living soil, offer guaranteed THC percentages above 20%, and every bag contains an Integra Boost 2-way humidity control pack. All Highly Dutch products are made using superior quality flowers to deliver a consistent potency and experience in every batch.

"Not only is Amsterdam Sativa one of the only organically grown one-ounce products available in Canada, but it also offers consumers a differentiated high-quality product at a competitive price" said Gayle Duncan, Chief Growth Officer at TGOD. "Our Highly Dutch one-ounce products continue to perform well across Canada, and we are looking forward to expanding our distribution across Ontario" added Duncan.

Amsterdam Sativa will be available for Ontario Cannabis retailers to purchase starting October 20th through the OCS Wholesale platform and for consumers on ocs.ca starting October 27th. The first shipment of Amsterdam Sativa 28g into the Ontario market has a potency of 24.5% THC

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD ) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and Warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the US on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

