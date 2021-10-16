View Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire View Before November 30, 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

View Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire View Before November 30, 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIEW) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of View, Inc. from November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) consequently, defendants' positive statements about View's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of View holding shares before November 30, 2020 , you may have standing to hold View harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of View , holding shares before November 30, 2020 , you can

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

